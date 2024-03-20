Osoyoos council is all for Cherry Fiesta Fireworks this year

Photo: Greg Reely

The Town of Osoyoos has expressed interest in bringing back the celebrated fireworks show for Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day.

At a March 12 council meeting, Ken Baker, president of the Osoyoos Festival Society, approached council for a $10,000 grant to help put on the show, which has historically drawn crowds from around the region.

Baker said the festival society has taken on organization the fireworks show after they failed to make an appearance last year due to regulatory roadblocks and organizational barriers. The display was previously run by the volunteer-led Osoyoos Fireworks Committee.

At the council table, members expressed interest, but raised concerns about funding and safety.

“In the past, they’ve always talked about the raising, I don't know...$50,000 for fireworks,” councillor Jim King said. “So, I don't know how you're going to raise that type of money in such a short time. Like [Coun.] Cheong said, we're all in favour of bringing fireworks back; it's just whether you have enough time to put a substantial show on.”

“Depends on how much we raise,” Baker said in an interview with Castanet Tuesday.

“They have assured me that they will be as spectacular, just not as long. The more we fundraise the longer it will be.”

Baker adds that while there is a lot of fundraising ahead, the fireworks are an integral part of the Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations. On top of that, he says, this year marks the 74th anniversary of the Cherry Fiesta.

“It’s a big event and fireworks are the big draw for especially all of the out of town people,” Baker said.

Council said it would look into various grants to make funds available, but fire safety questions remained.

“Just having heard about it today, I would be very careful about doing something without involving the fire department because either way, they're going to have to be involved,” mayor Sue McKortoff said.

The Osoyoos Festival Society also indicated it has begun talks with the Osoyoos Indian Band about moving the light display from Gyro Park to a location on OIB land.