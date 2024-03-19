Osoyoos Desert Centre brings back 'Movie and an Expert' series

Photo: Contributed Kiss the Ground.

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is relaunching its 'Movie and an Expert' series, providing education on environmental topics.

“It's an opportunity for people to learn a little bit more about some of the challenges that we're facing, and perhaps offer solutions to those challenges because it can be quite daunting,” said Jayme Friedt, ODC executive director.

“So, I think what we can do with these films is offer people, you know, hope for them — alternatives — offer them scientific research and information about how we can make things better.”

The series has been running for several years, but took a hiatus in during the pandemic. The series started back up, after four years, in February. Now, Movie and an Expert returns with the 2020 film Kiss the Ground on April 6.



The feature, narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, follows scientists and farmers exploring the impact of soil on the environment and regenerative agriculture.

Friedt says the movie series aligns with the desert centre’s mission to “inspire curiosity, understanding and active concern for healthy ecosystems through education, conservation, research and community leadership.”

In addition to the movie screening, ODC president and organic farmer Lee McFadyen will give a local perspective on caring for soil.

“It can be really interactive with the audience after the film,” Friedt said. “It's really interesting because people have their own things to share and they might have some questions for Lee.”

Fried adds that most of the films selected for Move and an Expert touch on the environment and conservation, climate change, species at risk, habitat loss, and biodiversity loss/protection.

The April 6 screening will be the last show of the series this season, but the ODC opens its doors to the public on April 27 for the summer.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.