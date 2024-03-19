Castanet News launching new team dedicated to South Okanagan

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Sarah Crookall, left, is Castanet South Okanagan's new reporter. Dexter Toth, right, is the sales manager - with the help of his beloved sidekick Archie!

Castanet News has a brand new team in the South Okanagan.



Since launching more than 23 years ago in Kelowna, Castanet has become one of the most read news sites in Western Canada. Every week, more than 600,000 unique readers visit the site for the latest news headlines, classifieds, events and more.



Relaunching a newsroom in Osoyoos will allow us to better serve our readers in the region at a time when most local news outlets are cutting back.



News coverage is being led by journalist Sarah Crookall, who lives in Osoyoos but will be covering news all throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.



Crookall brings nine years of journalistic experience to the role, and is excited to delve into the stories that matter to the region.



"With newsrooms closing their doors across the country, it’s more important than ever to cover local stories and hear from people right here in the South Okanagan,” Crookall said.



“I can’t imagine going through a wildfire season or an election without having access to quick and accurate on-the-ground information — I try my best to think of our readers' own experiences."



If you have a story idea or suggestion you can reach Sarah at [email protected].

The Oliver/Osoyoos newspage is found here, and the team will work out of our office at 8305 68th Avenue in Osoyoos.



The Osoyoos newsroom will build on the success of bureaus that launched in Vernon in 2015, Penticton in 2016, and Kamloops in 2020. Another bureau will launch in Salmon Arm in the coming days.



South Okanagan sales manager Dexter Toth has joined Castanet after nearly a decade of local media and business experience, and is excited to further harness the power of online news.



"We already serve 35,000 of you every week, but we're stepping things up with way more local news, a local team, free public service ads and dedicated advertising for South Okanagan businesses," Toth said.



If you have a business that wants to be connected to the B.C. Interior’s largest news audience, he can be reached at 250-408-8228 or [email protected].



To kick things off, Castanet will be offering a limited number of free one-week advertising packages to local businesses for use in March or April.