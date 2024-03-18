Oliver airport aims to 'become the premier regional airfield' in expansion

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Oliver Airport

The Oliver Airport is set to expand commercial flights and offer visitor tour packages over the next few years.

On Monday morning, the Airport Advisory Committee tweaked the Oliver Airport’s 2024 Master Plan, which sets out land-use and development over the next 10 years.

In the plan, the airport is slated to “become the premier regional airfield for the South Okanagan” and increase use of its runway.

The town would start by widening the existing runway by 15 metres to 23 metres to allow for larger planes. It would also develop a reserve for an additional future taxiway.

Currently, the airport is mostly used by private planes, including from emergency response teams and government operations.

A presentation from Operations Economics Inc. highlighted the airport’s business model and potential tourism opportunities moving forward.

Councillor Aimee Grice praised the plan’s tour packages.

“I just think that was super interesting and could bring in some funds to our town,“ said Grace. “Have someone fly in from Calgary for the day and maybe go to the Wine Village.”

One tour package would fly small tour groups from Vancouver or Calgary to the Oliver Airport where travellers could then visit wineries and the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre. Another proposed package would offer sight-seeing tours from the air.

The three main activities and leasing opportunities of the airport moving forward will be: tourism and Indigenous, aviation and aerospace, and fire training/response.

The master plan is set to arrive at town council for a vote on April 22.