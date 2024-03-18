Second Avenue closed for water main work

Photo: Contributed Town of Oliver

Oliver drivers can expect road closures along sections of School Avenue until Wednesday night.

From March 18 to 20, School Avenue will be closed as city services work on relining the water main supply line on the street.

On Sunday, the Town of Oliver noted on Twitter the following sections of School Ave and Kootenay Street will be closed until Wednesday evening:

Kootenay Street to Main Street

Fairview Road to Church Avenue

Photo: Contributed Road closure map

Earlier, on March 15, the township warned residents that sections of School Avenue and Okanagan Street would be closed from March 16 to 19.

This closure is also related to the water main supply line.

As a result, the town notes the additional following areas will be closed until Tuesday evening: