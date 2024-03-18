Osoyoos car builder wins Grand Champion at Motorama

Photo: Contributed JF Kustoms

A South Okanagan car builder has won the top prize at Toronto's Motorama, while making history for finalist wins at a Detroit expo this spring.

JF Launier, founder of Osoyoos business JF Kustoms, took home the Grand Champion award at Toronto’s Motorama car expo on March 10.

Judged to be “cream of the crop” of 400 eligible vehicles, Launier’s 1967 Ford Mercury Cougar took home first prize and a $5,000 cheque for its innovative custom build.

The pastel green vehicle, dubbed the Mercury Predator, has been celebrated for its high build quality and Launier has been praised for his attention to detail on the model.

On top of winning the prestigious Canadian award, the Osoyoos car designer won his fifth Great 8 finalist award, winning $1,000, at Detroit’s Autorama on March 1. Launier's Autorama win positions him as the builder with the most Great 8 wins in history.

"I am incredibly proud to have achieved the most wins by a builder,” Launier said in a press release. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of my team at JF Kustoms.”

Winners of the Great 8 award are judged on their creativity, engineering, and quality of workmanship.

JF Kustoms has a history for reputable craftsmanship. The shop has also made a guest appearance on the show Rust Valley Restorers on Netflix and the History Channel.