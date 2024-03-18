Man sentenced to 20 months for assaulting two officers at OCC

Photo: Contributed BC Courts file photo

An Okanagan man was recently sentenced to 20 months in jail for assaulting two correctional officers in 2022, while he was already serving time at Oliver's Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Blake Everett Dergez, 42, pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer and assault causing bodily harm to a peace officer. He was handed four months behind bars for the assault and 16 months for the assault causing bodily harm.

The decision was published online by the courts last week, although the ruling was made back in November.

According to court documents, Dergez struck former correctional officer Justin Styffe’s riot shield from a jail cell’s meal hatch while the officer was performing a cell check on Feb. 19, 2022. The shield then hit Styffe’s face giving him a “minor goose egg on his head.”

In another incident on Aug. 28, 2022, Dergez hit former correctional officer Benjamin Berg 14 times after a flashlight was shone in his cell during another check. The accused then threw the officer to the floor and kicked him.

Berg suffered a concussion and a small cut to his finger as a result of the incident.

With enhanced credit for time already served, Dergez will serve no additional time, but he'll be bound by a probation order for 18 months.

Dergez has been in custody since June of 2021 and previously made headlines for pointing a powerful laser at a plane from Becker Park in Vernon. That matter is expected to make its way to sentencing later this spring.

The latest court decision details Dergez's extensive mental health challenges, including a history of trauma, substance use, depression, and light sensitivity.



The accused was also ordered not to contact the two former officers.