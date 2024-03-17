Oliver's Wyse family wins prestigious Wine Growers Canada honour

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Chris Wyse, Jim Wyse, Midge Wyse and Kerri Wyse-McNolty in 2018.

An Okanagan family has been awarded the highest form of peer recognition in the Canadian wine industry.

The Wyse family, which owns Burrowing Owl Estate Winery in Oliver, received the Canadian Wine Industry Award of Distinction during Wine Growers Canada’s annual awards ceremony on Tuesday night in Penticton.

“The Wyse family’s unwavering focus on premium quality wines, along with their pioneering commitment to the environment, has made an enduring mark on the B.C. wine industry,” Wine Growers Canada’s president and CEO Dan Paszkowski said in a press release.

“The dedication of three generations of their family to an innovative, energy efficient winery, a culinary and wine tourism destination and to the conservation of the burrowing owl, their winery namesake, leaves a huge legacy on the wider wine industry in British Columbia and across Canada.”

Wine Growers BC also handed out its provincial honours—known as the BC Industry Recognition Awards—on Tuesday night, and Kelowna’s Kayla Bordignon took home one of the trophies.

Bordignon received the inaugural master marketer award for her business, UncorkBC. The newly created honour recognizes an innovative winery, regional wine association, retailer, restaurant or tourism organization that thought outside the box this year to promote the Wines of BC.

“Kayla’s passion for promoting the wines of B.C. is showcased throughout her social media platforms as well as her innovative BC Wine Passport that connects local wineries with engaged wine consumers from across the province,” WGBC marketing director Kimberley Barnes said.

Meanwhile, the South Okanagan’s Severine Pinte took home the BC Wine Industry Leadership Excellence Award, given to a non-winery individual, business or organization for their support of the B.C. wine industry and B.C. VQA wine through media, research, policy, regulation, education or advocacy. Pinte is the winemaker, viticulturist and managing partner at Enotecca Wineries & Resorts, which operates Le Vieux Pin in Oliver and LaStella Winery in Osoyoos.

“Severine’s passion and dedication to the B.C. wine industry shines through in all that she does,” WGBC president and CEO Miles Prodan said. “Not only does Severine produce some of the most delicious wines in the Okanagan, but she is also a champion of sustainability, serving as chair of Sustainable Winegrowing British Columbia, and is always willing to lend her expertise to her community.”