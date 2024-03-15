Oliver issues boil water notice for in-town water system

The Town of Oliver issued a boil water notice on Friday for their In-Town Water Systems.
The town said that in consultation with Interior Health they have issued the notice for the planned domestic watermain relining project.
It is anticipated that the notice will be in place for the properties listed until the end of March.
"This project is necessary to increase the life span of the existing water main that feeds the reservoir to ensure the quality of water moving forward," the town said in their news release.
The following listed customer properties will be under the notice until further notice:
- 6322 Spartan Street
- 6304 Spartan Street
- 6242 Spartan Street
- 6232 Spartan Street
- 809 School Ave/6057 Spartan Street (Elementary and Secondary School)
- 650 School Ave
- 630 School Ave
- 622 School Ave
- 585 School Ave
- 577 School Ave
- 576 School Ave
- 567 School Ave
- 564 School Ave
- 555 School Ave
- 554 School Ave
- 545 School Ave
- 542 School Ave
- 444 School Ave/6206 Main Street
- 6150 Main Street/430 Fairview Road
The town has also supplied a relining map, which can be seen below, and indicates the areas affected by the Domestic Watermain Relining Project.
Under the notice, it is recommended that children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.
The town said will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the notice.
Any questions can be directed to the town at 250.485.6200.