Oliver issues boil water notice for in-town water system

The Town of Oliver issued a boil water notice on Friday for their In-Town Water Systems.

The town said that in consultation with Interior Health they have issued the notice for the planned domestic watermain relining project.

It is anticipated that the notice will be in place for the properties listed until the end of March.

"This project is necessary to increase the life span of the existing water main that feeds the reservoir to ensure the quality of water moving forward," the town said in their news release.

The following listed customer properties will be under the notice until further notice:

6322 Spartan Street

6304 Spartan Street

6242 Spartan Street

6232 Spartan Street

809 School Ave/6057 Spartan Street (Elementary and Secondary School)

650 School Ave

630 School Ave

622 School Ave

585 School Ave

577 School Ave

576 School Ave

567 School Ave

564 School Ave

555 School Ave

554 School Ave

545 School Ave

542 School Ave

444 School Ave/6206 Main Street

6150 Main Street/430 Fairview Road

The town has also supplied a relining map, which can be seen below, and indicates the areas affected by the Domestic Watermain Relining Project.

Under the notice, it is recommended that children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The town said will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the notice.

Any questions can be directed to the town at 250.485.6200.