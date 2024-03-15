Oliver student delegates to visit Japanese sister city

Photo: Contributed A sister city delegation from Bandai, Japan visited Oliver in 2020.

A couple of Oliver student delegates will be flying off to Bandai, Japan from July 28 to Aug. 3.

The Town of Oliver’s Sister City Advisory Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss budgeting and logistics for the trip, which is organized through the township’s longstanding sister city partnership with Bandai.

According to a 2024 Bandai Delegation Update report issued on March 12, the township will be financing half of the airfare costs at $2,285 per student through its sister city reserve fund.

Back in October of last year, Bandai Mayor Junichi Sato visited Oliver in conjunction with the 35th anniversary of the twin city agreement, which was first imlemented in 1988.

At the time, the provincial government matched Oliver with Bandai because of their similar population sizes. The Japanese town is a rural farming community that is approximately six hours north of Tokyo.