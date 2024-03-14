Osoyoos business rising from the ashes after devastating fire

Photo: Contributed

An Osoyoos business that suffered devastating damage during a fire earlier this month is hosting a fundraiser to help regain their footing.

Loco Amigos, a destination tour company, caught fire on March 1. Fire crews from Osoyoos and surrounding communities rushed to the scene to put out the blaze, but the business was lost.

In a social media post Wednesday, Loco Amigos owner Ted Brooks thanked the community for the "overwhelming thoughts and words" he and his son Levi have heard since the blaze.

"[We] have worked very hard since our arrival in this little town to bring our dreams to life. Sadly, I was heavily insured for personal liability and very minimal on contents but we will recover from this," Ted wrote in his public post.

They have invited the community to a fundraising event on Sunday, March 17 at the Gyro Beach concert stage, featuring live entertainment, food, and the chance to win a motorcycle.

The event, sponsored by the Osoyoos Mens Club, runs from 12 to 4 p.m. and admission is by donation, with proceeds going to the family.