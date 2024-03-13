Osoyoos town council continues to chip away at tax hike

Photo: Jesse Zerr

Osoyoos town council has lowered the overall tax increase for citizens for the second time, following public backlash.

On Tuesday evening, council met at the Sonora Community Centre, to continue to publicly deliberate budget items in its 2024-2028 Operating and 5-Year Capital Budget.

Council members reduced an overall tax increase to 23.69 per cent. The reduction follows months of backlash after residents protested an original tax hike of 39 per cent.

Council came to the tax reduction after making additional item cuts, such as removing six manhole covers totalling $115,000. The covers were initially added to help calibrate the town’s sewer system.

Jim Zakall, Osoyoos director of finance and deputy chief administration officer, told council that going without the covers would have a “negligible impact” to the current system.

Additionally, members of council agreed to slash the cost for increased office space at the operational services yard by $50,000 from $150,000 to $100,000. It also deferred the replacement of two light trucks until 2025-2029 and reduced a staff salary by $50,000.

Tuesday night’s budget cuts come after a vocal opposition to the initial 39 per cent tax increase proposed in October of 2023. The previous total tax hike would have meant an additional $1,514 for the average single-family dwelling homeowner in the South Okanagan township.

Much of the increase has been related to major infrastructure problems, including water and wastewater management systems.

While cuts have been made, Mayor Sue McKortoff warned residents that additional costs still need to be added to the budget. As such, the final tax amount is still to come.

Well treatment options being explored

On top of budget talks, the Town of Osoyoos continues to tackle recurring problems with its water system, including high levels of manganese coming from four of six wells.



The town is looking into two potential solutions which involve treating the existing well water or treating surface lake water.



“We have wells right now which supply the water — there seems to be problems with all of the wells in the town and so that’s why we have stopped drilling two more,” McKortoff said.

“It looks like the best option would be to use surface water from the lake instead.”

Staff will be assessing the cost of both options and will come back with a report later this spring.