Two shows set to hit the Venables Theatre on digital isolation and rural Black life  

Coming to the Venables Theatre in Oliver, two shows will be exploring the themes of connection and disconnection. One utilizes video and puppeteering to illustrate digital isolation while the other includes factual interviews with Black Canadians living in rural communities.

Momentum of Isolation

On March 19 at 7:30 p.m., Momentum of Isolation will look at the compounding impact of social isolation through solo performance.

Show creator Shay Kubler uses technology such as live interactive video and sound to tell the story of loneliness in a world relying more and more on technology.

Through puppeteering and stagecraft, Kubler aims to show audiences how strong digital ties can lead to a growing sense of isolation. The director says they were inspired by the detrimental effects of social isolation on health.

Black and Rural

Documenting the lives of Black Canadians in rural Canada, Black and Rural uses performance and quotes to bring interviewees' stories to life. The show is written, created, and performed by Shanyna Jones who describes herself as a Storyteller of African and African Diasporic Folklore.

Jones lives in a rural community in the B.C. mountains and aims at showing a different set of cultural values. Black and Rural hits the stage on April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.