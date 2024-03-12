Osoyoos Oyster Festival returns with wine pairings and entertainment

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos Golf & Country Club

The Osoyoos Oyster Festival makes its return and participants will be able to shuck seafood to their heart’s content this April 19 to 20.

“We are thrilled to help welcome back the popular Osoyoos Oyster Festival,” Jennifer Busmann, executive director of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country said in a press release. “Our region is known for exciting event collaborations and this one kick-starts the 2024 summer season with some fantastic partners, delicious food and wine and live entertainment.”

In addition to oyster sampling from Kelowna’s CodFathers Seafood Market, festival-goers will be able to take part in wine tasting at a Shuck & Sip event at Osoyoos Golf & Country Club on April 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will also feature live acoustic music.

Wine partners involved in the event include Kismet Estate Winery, Nostalgia Wines, Nk'Mip Cellars, Gold Hill Winery and Road 13 Vineyards.

On April 20, Walnut Beach Resort will be hosting a Pearl of the Desert Gala. Residents can enjoy an oyster bar by Codfathers Seafood Market from. Additionally, wines, pastas, and canapés will be served 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.