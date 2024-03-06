Town of Osoyoos hosting another round of budget talks amid ongoing uproar over proposed tax rates

Photo: Jesse Zerr

Osoyoos town council will be hosting a special open meeting next week, part of ongoing work to publicly address budget concerns.

At a meeting in Februay, council heard that trims to a previously-approved 2024 budget have knocked down the much-debated tax hit to citizens from 39 per cent annually to 24 per cent.

That adds up to a change from $1,514 per average single-family residence to $932.51.

Some on council indicated they were still concerned about the hike, following months of vocal public backlash. The taxation increase was first adopted largely in response to the municipality's need for more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, including water and wastewater management systems.

Council decided to hold another special meeting on Tuesday, March 12, to further discuss the matter. That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium, and it will also be broadcast online.

The town also collects taxes on behalf of other taxing authorities that serve the community: The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, BC Assessment Authority, Municipal Finance Authority, the hospital, schools, police, library, 911 and sterile insect release.

Tax rates for those services will not be made available until spring, and are outside of council's control.

The town is required to pass a budget by May 15.