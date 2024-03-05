Tickets selling for annual Pig Out Festival in Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: Aaron Hagen

Tickets are still on sale for the South Okanagan's signature hog-themed wine and food festival.

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is excited to present Pig Out Festival, taking place May 3 to 5.

The weekend begins with the Pig Out Wine Dinner, in partnership with The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry at Spirit Ridge Resort on Friday May 3.

Vineyard cuisine inspired by pork will be prepared by Chef Murray McDonald, paired with local wines. The menu includes country-style pork terrine and pork siu mai with soy ginger sauce, followed by smoked ham hock and yellow pea soup alongside a pork belly and apple green salad.

Dishes to follow will include fire-kissed pork sausage, whole suckling pig and more, then dessert.

All the wine served will be from the South Okanagan region.

Tickets are $109 plus tax, inclusive of gratuity, and are available online here.



The next day, the Pig Out Festival will get underway at Cellar Door & More just north of Oliver.

Local and guest chefs will unite to showcase their culinary talents, under the theme “Fiesta."

Tickets are $109 plus tax, available online, and include entry to the festival, tokens to enjoy the food stations and wine samples, and a shuttle service from Oliver or Osoyoos to the festival location and a safe ride home.

The event is 19-plus.



The weekend ends with the Big Porker Breakfast at The Bear, The Fish, the Root & The Berry in Osoyoos on Sunday May 5, at a price of $28 per guest. For tickets, click here.