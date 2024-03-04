Osoyoos Indian Band enters partnership with heavy industry

Photo: Skemxist Solutions

The Osoyoos Indian Band and The Sutherland Group of Companies have formed a limited partnership in heavy industry solutions.



In a press release issued Monday, Skemxist Solutions is described as "a broad-based heavy industry and forestry services provider committed to delivering exceptional solutions in project consulting, road building and maintenance, drilling and blasting, civil construction, harvesting, marine services, aggregates, and transportation."



"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to economic development and sustainability on our traditional territory. By combining our cultural heritage with modern industry practices, we are creating opportunities for growth, prosperity, and empowerment within our community and beyond," said OIB Chief Clarence Louie

"Skemxist Solutions is a testament to our resilience and determination to shape a brighter future for generations to come."

The name, "Skemxist," means "Black Bear," also known as the "Chief of all Four-Legged Animals," an important figure to the OIB.



"We are honoured to partner with the Osoyoos Indian Band in the creation of Skemxist Solutions. This collaboration represents a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, where Indigenous wisdom meets industry expertise," said Chris Sutherland, Sutherland founder.

"Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional heavy industry solutions that not only meet the highest standards of quality and safety but also honour the land and cultures of the region."

The partnership states its dedicated goal as "providing exceptional heavy industry solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety while honouring the land, waterways, and cultures cherished in the region."