Baldy Mountain Resort extends ski season due to great snowfall

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Facebook

While snowfall was a bit of a rollercoaster this season, Baldy Mountain Resort announced they've gotten enough good powder to extend the season.

Resort Services Manager Brandan Datoff shared on Friday that the hill will have one more additional weekend, with the end of the season planned for April 7.

Plenty of snow has already fallen, and there's more in the forecast for the ski hill outside of Oliver.

Limited operations will be present on April 5, 6, and 7, as the hill runs the Eagle Chair and the magic carpet.

The ski hill will be closed for operations on April 2, 3, and 4.

"Some big events are planned for our last few days of operation. In April, we plan on bringing back the dummy downhill on April 6 (details to come), and our annual slush cup is back on April 7," Datoff said.

"On March 24, we have our season pass appreciation pancake breakfast. Free pancakes for season pass holders."

The hill is looking forward to another great end to its winter ski season.

Skiers can also check out Baldy's spring pass, which went on sale on March 1.

This pass allows riders to ski for the rest of the season from Friday to Sunday for one low price. Adult passes start at $269.

For more information, head to Baldy's website here.