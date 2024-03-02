Three fire departments worked to limit spread of major fire at Osoyoos Main Street business Friday

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is sending their thanks to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and Oliver Fire Department on Friday, after crews helped battle a major structure fire on Friday.

OFR said the fire, which occurred at Osoyoos' Loco Amigos, had major impacts to those affected.

"Our firefighters did everything imaginable to limit the loss to surrounding structures," OFR said in their social media post.

"The Town of Osoyoos staff also worked tirelessly to provide support when we needed it the most."

The town has issued a water quality advisory related to the fire.

"The training, drive and dedication of our paid-on-call volunteer firefighters needs to be recognized. They tear themselves away from their private lives to protect yours and today they sacrificed their personal health, safety to make the chaos better," OFR said.

"Thank you for following our direction on scene. This allows us to be better for you and safer for us all. We are so proud to call this community our home."

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. Castanet has reached out to OFR for more information.

Loco Amigos posted on Facebook to thank all of the emergency workers for the effort, courage and strength in fighting the fire yesterday.

"I'm just sick over the damage to my neighbours' buildings, they are such great people. I want to apologize to all the towns people for the water issues this has caused. I always want to thank my friends that did the best they could to help in every way possible," Loco Amigos CEO Ted Brooks said in his post.

The neighbouring clothing store, Unity, posted a thank you to the fire departments for saving their building.

"We can’t thank you enough for everything you did to save Unity today! The building next door was destroyed by a fire - and we are feeling very fortunate to still be here," the said on social media.

A photo posted by Unity shows Loco Amigos and Hemz Old Skool Cafe blocked off.