South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will close emergency services overnight

South Okanagan General Hospital emergency services will be closed overnight due to limited physician availability.



Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

The nearest emergency room will be at Penticton Regional Hospital.



All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.



People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.



Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.