Osoyoos fire crews battling major fire at Main Street business; incident prompts water warning

Photo: Wendy Balogh

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a water quality advisory related to the fire on Main Street Friday.

"People with weakened immune systems and wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth," reads a press release from the town issued Friday afternoon.



They should:

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or Use an alternate, safe source of water.

For more information contact, Osoyoos operational services at 250.495.6213.

ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.

There is an active building fire at a business on Main Street in Osoyoos.

Residents should stay clear of the area as fire crews tackle the blaze, which is putting up a lot of smoke.

The business in question is reportedly Loco Amigos, a destination tour company.

More to come.

Editors's note: Loco Amigos was incorrectly identified as a travel agency, when it is in fact a travel tour company. Castanet regrets the error