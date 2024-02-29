Okanagan animal rescue service hosting large animal emergency rescue course in Oliver this spring

Photo: ALERT File photo from ALERT's previous evacuation work

To keep bolstering their support teams that help care for animals during emergencies, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is hosting the first training course of its kind catering to large animals.

ALERT works with emergency officials and personnel to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need when their owners can't.

The Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue (TLAER) Training Course will be held on April 13 and 14 with Rebecca (Gimenez) Husted.

Husted is the President/Owner of TLAER and published the first textbook on Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue (Wiley-Blackwell) in 2008.

ALERT said HUSTED provides training techniques across the US and internationally, with expertise on large animal disaster and emergency rescue, horse barn fires, and heavy rescue of large animals.

This two-day training takes place in Oliver includes classroom and tactical training.

"Some of the many learning outcomes of this course include Introduction to animal behaviour- normal and under stress; basic lifts and use of equipment; loading and unloading in confined spaces; livestock trailer wrecks, overturns and responses; roles of owner/guardians, veterinarian, emergency responders and animal control; prevention/mitigation of fire scenarios (barns, wildfires, trailer fires) and introduction to water rescue," ALERT added.

The course is open to everyone including search and rescue, fire departments, police, emergency responders, veterinarians, livestock owners and the general public.

Registration is limited and is open until March 22.

For more information, including registration fees, contact ALERT Director of Operations Deb McBride at [email protected] or at 250.809.7152.

This training has been partially funded by the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund.