RDOS tours BC Tree Fruits packing facility expansions in Oliver

Photo: RDOS

Members of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and locals participated in a tour of the BC Tree Fruits facility in Oliver last Friday, an expansion that includes state-of-the-art technology.

Construction started on the packing house last summer, a move that sparked controversy since BC Tree Fruits Cooperative scrapped plans to build a new state-of-the-art facility in the Lake Country/Kelowna area.

Land was first purchased in the area of Old Vernon Road and Scotty Creek Road, but was later decided it was not feasible to construct, and focusing on operations in Oliver would be $20 million cheaper.

“I was very impressed with the tour of the renewed BC Tree Fruits complex in Oliver,” Oliver Rural Area Director Rick Knodel said in a press release. “The attention to detail and gentleness in handling fruit products was astounding. This ultramodern facility will be instrumental in rejuvenating the tree fruits industry in the Okanagan and putting our fruit products back on the stage of the world markets.”

BC Tree Fruits is a grower-owned cooperative that receive, pack, store, and sell fruit produced by 310 growers and orchard owners from the Similkameen to Creston, Osoyoos to Vernon.

“It’s great to see a local company in an industry that is a cornerstone of our local economy, retooling with cutting-edge technology,” Okanagan Falls Area Director Matt Taylor said. “These changes will help ensure BC Tree Fruits is cost-competitive for years to come.”