Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos starts hiring process for new seasonal bylaw employees

Want to be a bylaw officer?

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to fill positions for seasonal bylaw officers, opening up applications on Thursday.

The town said the position will perform duties including inspectional, regulatory, and investigational work involving the enforcement of local bylaws.

Level 1 Bylaw Compliance, Enforcement, and Investigative Skills Certificate, a valid British Columbia driver’s licence and the ability to pass a criminal record check are required.

Qualified applicants are asked to apply online or email [email protected] with a letter of interest and resume by Friday, March 22, at 4 p.m.

