Osoyoos Secondary School basketball team fundraising for provincials after unexpected qualification

Photo: Contributed Team From Left to right. Ryan Street-Coach, Manny Gill, Armaan Gill, Gurshan (GT) Dhillon, Luke "LT" Tarasoff, Jackson Lake, Chris Bojanowski, Parwan Sidhu, Preston Pederson, Miles Markie, Harkamal Mann, (Shuyoum Dahal - Missing), Gene Lockerby-Head Coach

After a third place win in Valley Championships this past weekend at AL Fortune in Enderby, the Osoyoos secondary school basketball team will be heading to provincials next week in the Lower Mainland.

Gene Lockerby, head coach for the Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys basketball team, said their qualification comes as a welcome surprise, as only 16 teams in the entire province get to attend with three spots in total for the Okanagan.

"It's a really not an easy thing to do," he said. "Most of those are the schools that we are competing against are private Christian schools, with big populations. ...So for a public school to get into it is a fairly big deal.

"Quite honestly, I did not anticipate that we would do this well, so we didn't have much time to plan and fundraise because it was pretty unlikely that we would accomplish this."

Lockerby said he believes the hard work the players have been putting in this past year helped them reach this level, which came after a disappointing previous season.

"We gave them a lot of access to the gym over the spring [and] summer and practice times, and they just worked really hard as a group and came together at the right time," he said.

"Even making it to the top 16 teams is a massive win. Just getting to this spot, everything else past this is just a bonus. We feel like we've already won our championship based on getting there, because it's not easy to do."

The message from Athletic Director Samantha Wiebe and the coaching staff was, “do the work and the results will come."

"Team results would not be possible without the support of Athletic Director Samantha Wiebe, who was dedicated to building the program for both boys and girls from grade 8 [to] 12 through Rattler Rookie Camps," Lockerby added.

The Rattlers are asking for any help as the team prepares for a heavy financial burden which comes from five days of travel, hotels and other expenses for the provincials.

The team is working to raise as much as it can in the week before players leave, specifically with a bottle drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Osoyoos secondary back parking lot. Bottles can being dropped off, along with cash donations.

Pick up is also available, and residents can e-mail [email protected] to arrange.

Anyone who can't attend but would like to donate can e-transfer the school at [email protected]. The e-transfer question is "Sport?" and the answer is "Basketball".

Also joining the Osoyoos team for the 16-team provincial championships will be another small town high school, Similkameen elementary secondary school. The championships will take place at the Langley Events Centre from March 6 to 9.