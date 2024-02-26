Contentious Osoyoos tax hike potentially chopped from 39 to 24 per cent

Photo: Jesse Zerr

Osoyoos taxpayers may be taking less of a hit than originally proposed, following months of backlash over a proposed 39 per cent increase.

Council first approved a 2024 budget in October that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of roughly 39 cent between property taxes and utilities, adding up to an average increase of $1,514 per single-family residence.

Much of the increases stemmed from the municipality's need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, including water and wastewater management systems.

Council walked back the budget adoption and held a special budget meeting early this year to go over the whole thing again, giving councillors the opportunity to raise motions to remove or alter line items.

During that meeting, council slashed many proposed expenditures and sent their decisions back to town staff for consolidation.

Now, staff report that the revised taxation increase has been chopped down to 24.21 per cent.

That boils down to $932.51 per average single-family residence.

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

The report will be presented to council at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Council will be asked to "provide direction provide direction as to where and when they want to continue to deliberate the budget."

The full budget package is "being worked on currently and will be brought back for council deliberation at the next regular open meeting of council or a special open meeting," reads the staff report.

"Administration is looking for direction from council on when and where council would like to deliberate third reading of the bylaw."

The matter will be discussed by council on Tuesday.