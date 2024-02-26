Fire damages suites at Osoyoos lakefront motel

Photo: Stacy Little

Two boys are being praised for spotting a fire at an Osoyoos motel and helping make sure the fire department was alerted.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a fire at one of the units of the Desert Surfside Motel on the fourth floor.

Stacy Little, general manager of the adjacent Richter Pass Resort, said two boys from Keremeos aged 7 and 9 were picking up bikes at the resort property when they noticed the flames.

They told their dad to call 911.

Little said the Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the fire and that everyone is safe.