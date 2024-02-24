Canadian comic Julie Kim coming to Oliver's Venables Theatre this March

Photo: Contributed

A Canadian stand-up comedian, producer and writer whose been featured on national television and radio multiple times will be in Oliver for one night only this March.

Julie Kim has been a gala performer at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and made her debut at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival will perform on Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Venables Theatre

In 2022, Kim toured across North America doing 40 theatre shows with Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). Over the past decade, Julie has performed at all major Canadian comedy festivals with multiple televised

Kim has contributed to the writing rooms of Kim’s Convenience, Run the Burbs, and Still Standing.

Also in 2023, Kim was included on VIBE’s list of POWER 60: Inspiring Asian-Canadians of Influence. Other notable honourees included Lilly Singh, Andrew Phung, and Russell Peters.

To reserve seats for Kim's show with opening guest ?Kate Belton, head to the Venables website here.