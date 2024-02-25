Osoyoos restaurant loses appeal to pay former employee more than $10,000

Photo: Google Street View

An Osoyoos restaurant has lost their appeal of a ruling last summer from the Employment Standards Tribunal that determined that a former employee was owed more than $10,000 in unpaid wages and vacation pay.

In a decision published last month from the tribunal, an appeal filed on July 28, 2023 from Cactus Flower Restaurants Ltd., which runs Osoyoos' Sol Grill Room & Lounge, was dismissed.

A former employee of the restaurant had filed a complaint alleging they had failed to pay him all his wages. He worked from March 14, 2021, to October 11, 2021, and was given the position of restaurant manager on April 1, 2021, with an annual salary of $45,000. On July 1, 2021, he received a raise to $52,000.

In the original decision, the tribunal found the employee did not in fact meet the definition of a manager under the regulation, because his principal duties did not consist of supervising or directing human or other resources.

The parties provided a record of daily hours and wage statements during the investigation, which were undisputed. It was ruled the employee was owed a total of $10,690.90, including regular wages, overtime wages, vacation pay and interest.

In the appeal, Cactus Flower Restaurants Ltd. submitted three documents as new evidence, arguing the recalculations of the wages owed to the employee should be done using minimum wage and the hours submitted by the employee were higher than the number of hours the restaurant was open and were therefore incorrect. The restaurant also submitted a document summarizing the restaurant’s revenue, arguing there was no reason for extended hours because business was slow.

Employment Standards Tribunal Member Brandon Mewhort ruled that the appeal has failed to demonstrate a basis for the tribunal to interfere with the decision.

"I find that the documents included with the Appellant’s submission regarding the restaurant’s hours and revenue do not meet the test for fresh evidence, because, on their face, there is no indication that they – or any information contained in them – could not have been provided during the investigation of the complaint," he wrote in his decision.

Previous evidence and conversation with a representative from the business confirmed that the employee usually worked split shifts from 6:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 pm to 9:00 p.m., six to seven days per week.

Mewhort said that the Employment Standards Act provides that an employer must pay an employee overtime wages if the employer requires, or directly or indirectly allows, the employee to work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week.

Cactus Flower Restaurants Ltd. will have to pay the employee the money owed, along with imposed administrative penalties in the amount of $1,500.

The restaurant, which resides at the Osoyoos Holiday Inn & Suites, is currently closed.

Castanet has reached out to the restaurant operator for comment.