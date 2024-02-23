South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department unavailable on Saturday morning due to limited staff

Photo: File photo

Interior Health has announced that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed on Saturday morning, due to continual limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health authority said patients can access urgent care at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at the South Okanagan General Hospital.

IH said people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

The Oliver hospital emergency room has seen a number of closures in recent years due to staffing challenges.