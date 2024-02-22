RCMP searching for potentially violent man in South Okanagan

Photo: RCMP RCMP are searching for Andrew Robert Hardenstine, who is believed to be armed and dangerous

A search is on in the South Okanagan for a wanted and potentially dangerous man.

Heavy police presence seen driving throughout the South Okanagan and surrounding a property in Osoyoos on Thursday was due to a manhunt for an individual wanted for multiple warrants.

Police said the search for 44-year-old Andrew Robert Hardenstine, a well-known prolific offender, led them to a property on 100th Avenue. While officers found illicit drugs and a loaded firearm at the property, they said Hardenstine has not been located.

Hardenstine is wanted for flight from police, drive while disqualified, drive while prohibited, drive while suspended and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers in Osoyoos said they located a recreational vehicle, known to be used by Hardenstine, parked at a property on 100th Avenue.

Members from the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, RCMP including Osoyoos RCMP, Keremeos RCMP, Oliver RCMP, Penticton RCMP Police Dog Services, Penticton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and South Okanagan Highway Patrol, closed the street and surrounded the property.

The Southeast District RCMP Emergency Response Team including the RCMP helicopter were deployed to the scene, according to police.

“An extensive and thorough search of the entire property including the recreational vehicle, out buildings and the main residence were searched," RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.

“Police located and seized a considerable amount of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm, however the search was not successful in locating Hardenstine. We are confident the land owner or residents of the main residence were not party to any offence”.

Hardenstine is described as a caucasian male standing 5’ 9” tall, around 170 lbs with short brown hair (shorter than in photo) and numerous tattoos.

RCMP said Hardenstine is known to possess weapons and is considered armed and dangerous.

"If you see or know of Hardentine’s whereabouts, please call 911 and do not approach him," they added.

“Mr. Hardenstine, for the safety of yourself the public and police, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the police so that your matters before the courts can be dealt with accordingly."