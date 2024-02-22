Town of Oliver starting 'Local Physician Recruitment and Retention' working group

Photo: Casey Richardson

Oliver council showed big support for the launch of a " Local Physician Recruitment and Retention" working group on Tuesday, aimed at retaining medical students who come to the community for practicums and placements.

Adam Goodwin, the town's social coordinator, presented details this week, following an October request from council that staff work with local doctors on solutions.

Goodwin said they want to emphasize that the town is not taking on responsibility for recruiting physicians or for staffing levels in the health care system, as municipalities have no jurisdiction in that area.

That said, "municipalities can play a really strong role in bringing the right folks to the table and helping to coordinate in the community," he added.

Town staff's role would be to convene the working group, and to coordinate their work.

"We have these really eager, fantastic students in our community and [to put it] bluntly, how do we brainwash them to get them to stay once they're done? We have lakes, we have valleys, wineries, really strong community spirit, we have a huge number of events in our community, the community wants to be connected to those events. We have a great business community, so it's really focusing on how we bring those folks together to move forward," Goodwin said.

The town's South Okanagan General Hospital has seen continual reduced emergency department hours due to short-staffing.

The issue was a central topic that the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos brought to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention last fall in Vancouver, meeting with the Ministry of Health.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown told Castanet in December that IH and doctors in the South Okanagan are putting the finishing touches on a new payment model that is intended to act as a template for other rural centres, with an eye toward preventing temporary closures at the emergency room in the future.

Coun. Aimee Grice shared her support for the working group.

"It's a really interesting initiative and sort of attacking this problem from a new angle as all of our neighbouring communities are trying to recruit doctors," she said.

"I think it's so important to have a lead organization — in this case, the town — be the backbone that does provide the coordination supports. That can't be overstated," Coun. Petra Veintimilla said, adding that she approved that the group recommends at least one member of council, and she would like to participate.

Council unanimously approved for staff to work with local doctors and interested partners on recruitment for the working group.