Town of Oliver launches municipal app for residents to access online services

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver announced the launch of their new municipal app on Tuesday, which features access to multiple online resources.

Residents can access their account to use online services to view and receive property tax and utility bills, view water consumption readings, submit a report for issues to the See Something - Say Something program and upload a picture, and receive emergency alerts.

The app also hosts contact info, upcoming events, council specifics, news and waste Services.

The "Town of Oliver" app is now available for download for free in app stores.