Osoyoos Golf Club disappointed by vandalism, hoping public will step forward with information

Photo: Osoyoos Golf Club Damage caused by vehicles on Osoyoos Golf Club fairways this weekend.

The Osoyoos Golf Club is hoping someone will step forward with information after a disappointing act of vandalism.

General manager Doug Robb said club staff were shocked to discover that sometime over the weekend, intruders had cut locks and entered the property off Highway 3, and proceeded to execute "extensive damage" on fairways in their trucks.

"So seeing what time of year it is, everything's really soft on the golf course. So, you know, heavy trucks like that can do a tremendous amount of damage," Robb explained.

"They just came in and did donuts on the fairway. It doesn't take much to rip it up [this time of year]."

Robb said a club member was out for a walk and happened to spot the activity, and reported there was a white truck and a black truck.

The vandalism has been reported to RCMP.

The damage has not yet been assessed, but Robb said the cost will be significant.

"It'll be a considerable amount. Because it takes labor and product to repair this right. It's a tough time of the year, we're very vulnerable, we're just coming out of winter. We're trying to get open, we're looking for an early March opening, and it's just not what we needed," Robb said.

"It's disappointing because we're pushing to get the place open, which drives people to Osoyoos, which supports restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, all that kind of stuff. When we get delayed, it's kind of the trickle down that affects everybody."

Robb hopes anyone with information will call local RCMP.

"It's really unfortunate," Robb said. "It's total disrespect to the property. It's just crazy."