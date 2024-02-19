Former Oliver inmate fails to prove his Nikes were a human right

Photo: Castanet Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver.

A former Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate has failed to prove his human rights were violated when staff at the prison refused to let him wear his designer sneakers.

Daniel Smith was incarcerated at OCC from Oct. 3 to Nov. 22 in 2019. Following that, he filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging that provincial government agencies operating the prison discriminated against him "in the area of service, based on physical disability," because he was not allowed to wear what he described as "new Nike Airs."

Smith claimed, in the filing, that the Nikes helped his back pain. He was told by prison staff to submit a health care request to wear the shoes, which he did not do.

Smith requested his shoes two more times, still not through the medical channels, falsely claiming that they had in fact been medically approved. He was told his Nikes could not be deemed orthopedic shoes, and that he would need to continue to wear standard prisoner uniform.

Smith was transferred to another correctional centre in November 2019.

In a publicly available Human Rights Tribunal decision issued in February, the tribunal dismissed the complaint.

"Other than Mr. Smith’s complaint, there is no medical information before me about what impact, if any, the respondents’ denying Mr. Smith the use of his shoes while incarcerated had on Mr. Smith. Mr. Smith has provided documents pertaining to other medical conditions and treatment he received in 2021 during subsequent instances of incarceration," reads the decision, written by tribunal member Edward Takayanagi.

"The materials submitted do not pertain to his request for personal shoes in 2019, nor do they contain information about the effect that being denied the use of personal shoes had on Mr. Smith."

Takayanagi concluded Smith's complaint had no "reasonable prospect [to] establish that being denied the use of his personal shoes resulted in an adverse impact."