South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close overnight Friday

Photo: Castanet file photo

South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency room will be closed for part of this weekend due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 until 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.



All other inpatient services will continue as usual.

Community members in need of life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) can call 911 and will be transported to the nearest open facility.



Other non-emergency options include calling HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7, however intermittent closures have become the norm in recent years due to lack of doctors.