Osoyoos council takes second whack at 2024 budget following backlash over double-digit tax hike

Photo: Jesse Zerr/File photo

Round two of budget deliberations in Osoyoos began Thursday night, after public shock at a proposed double-digit tax increase prompted council to start chipping away at costs.

Council first approved the budget in October that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of nearly 40 per cent between property taxes and utilities.

Much of the increases stemmed from the municipality's need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, including water and wastewater management systems.

Council walked back the adoption and held a special budget meeting Thursday night to go over the whole thing again, giving councillors the opportunity to raise motions to remove or alter line items.

Mayor Sue McKortoff started the 90-minute meeting by noting that deferrals are not deletions.

"Delaying necessary maintenance and replacement will very likely mean increased costs and reacting to immediate repairs rather than being proactive and planning for the future," McKortoff said.

"The water and wastewater master plans have identified needed immediate infrastructure needs, and so we must pay close attention to them."

WATER BUDGET

Under the first proposed budget, costs relating to water, including costly infrastructure upgrades, would have seen a yearly increase in taxation for an average single-family dwelling of roughly $674.

Notable line items that council approved changing or removing were:

Reallocating $3.76 million in grant funding earmarked for infrastructure improvement on Main Street back to reserves, to then be split over four years to subsidize asset management water fees

Bringing funding for the capital contingency fund and Public Sector Accounting Board down to $100,000 each instead of $400,000

Deferring $2 million for the town's Wells 9 and 10 to another year, which staff confirmed was a good idea as more research into the path for those wells needs to be done

Removing $95.7K for phase four of the "Electrical and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Upgrades" project aimed at modernizing and upgrading aspects of the system

Giving approximately 70 homes at north end of town that are on an old water system a 10 per cent break on water fees

Purchasing two permanent standby generators for wells and booster stations instead of five at $300K each, and have staff look into the cost of portable generators as well

The latter line item prompted some discussion, and town operations services director Jared Brounstein pointed out when asked that had a backup generator been in place at the 340 Booster Station this week, the power outage that caused equipment to malfunction earlier this week would not have wreaked such havoc. The town remains under a boil water advisory as fixes are ongoing.

SEWER BUDGET

Under the first proposed budget, costs relating to sewer management would have seen a yearly increase in taxation for an average single-family dwelling of roughly $444

Notable line items that council approved changing or removing were:

Removing $209,000 for borrowing on capital projects

Bringing funding for the capital contingency fund and Public Sector Accounting Board down to $100,000 each instead of $400,000

The capital project cost related to expected interest on the $2.7 million worth of sewer-related improvement projects anticipated this year. However, council decided it would be prudent not to charge interest before the projects start.

GENERAL OPERATING BUDGET

Under the first proposed budget, general operating costs would have seen a yearly increase in taxation for an average single-family dwelling of roughly $297.

Notable line items that council approved changing or removing were:

Bringing funding for the Public Sector Accounting Board down to $100,000 instead of $250,000

Deferring $59,781 for future anticipated transportation, recreation and buildings work until a later budget

Deferring $75,000 for a cemetery consultant review until next year

Deferring $1.8 million for Habour Key Drive road and erosion improvements until next year

Deferring $200,000 for material storage upgrades at the operational services yard

Removing $30,000 for a sidewalk condition assessment and $75,000 for a pedestrian movement assessment

Deferring $100,000 for pickleball court resurfacing ($120,000 was already improved in 2023, and the local pickleball club has raised $30,000, towards the total cost of $250,000)

Deferring the purchase of one of two new needed fleet vehicles to next year

Deferring $75,000 to explore creating town staff housing at town-owned 6227 97th Street until next year

As the meeting concluded, CAO Jim Zakall, at the request of council, explained some other taxation line items that the municipality has no control over.

The town collects taxes on behalf of other taxing authorities that serve the community: The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, BC Assessment Authority, Municipal Finance Authority, the hospital, schools, police, library, 911 and sterile insect release.

Tax rates for those services will not be made available until late March.

"I just want the people here to understand those are out of our control. So I think we're bringing the budget down but I just want them to remember, it could go up a little bit again when these numbers are finalized," Coun. Jim King said.

Town staff will now work on a revised version of the 2024 budget, taking into account all the changes council voted on.

That revised document will come back before council at an upcoming meeting.