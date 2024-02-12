Osoyoos issues boil water advisory after 'significant instrumentation failure'

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a boil water advisory after one of its water reservoirs ran dry and another was drawn to critical levels due to "significant instrumentation failure."

A press release issued Monday explains the failure happened Sunday night.

As a result, a boil water is in place for the following areas:

Town of Osoyoos

115th Street

Meadowlark Drive

Wren Place and Drive

Raven Court

Finch Crescent

Swan Crescent

Sandpiper Place

Killdeer Place

Curlew Court

South Rural Area

107th Street

42nd Avenue

26th Avenue

12th Avenue

6th Avenue

North Rural Area

Hwy 97 north of Hwy 3

100th Avenue

116th Avenue

115th Avenue

89th Street

Residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use another safe source of water.

The entire domestic water system is also under a water quality advisory, meaning increased turbidity including brown and discoloured water is possible.

"The Operational Services Department is in the process of placing signs throughout the community as well as systematic water main flushing to address the discolouration," reads the town's public statement.



"Water quality sampling is being collected, and the results will be known by Friday this week. They will provide the necessary information to determine whether the notices can be lifted."

The Town of Osoyoos' long-beleaguered water system is the subject of much debate currently, as the community prepares to grapple with a proposed tax hike of roughly 39 per cent.

Much of that increased cashflow would be earmarked for notably large capital project line items in the 2024 budget like a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

A special council meeting will be held Thursday to discuss the tax hikes.