Large RCMP response to gun complaint blocked Co-op Avenue in Oliver

Photo: Contributed Several RCMP cruisers are seen blocking part of Co-op Avenue in Oliver Sunday evening.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

RCMP confirm that a prominent police presence on Co-Op Avenue in Oliver Sunday night was due to a report of intimate partner violence involving a gun.

The incident, which took place around 3 p.m. Feb. 11, saw multiple officers arrive on scene.

A female victim left the residence but the man refused. The Southeast District's Emergency Response Team assisted, due to the presence of a firearm.

Eventually, they were successful in taking the 31-year-old Oliver man into custody.

"As the investigation continues, officers will remain at the residence [Monday] morning,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, in a press release issued Monday.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

RCMP, including tactical units, responded in force to the Co-op Avenue area of Oliver Sunday evening.

A video posted to the What’s Happening in Oliver Facebook group shows police vehicles blocking the road with lights flashing. There also appeared to be a BC Hydro lift truck parked near the scene.

One witness said there were police officers in the area with guns drawn. Others spotted a drone over the scene as well as a police dog being deployed.

The investigation wrapped up peacefully later in the evening.

The Oliver incident was happening around the same time as tactical teams were also deployed to the area around Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street in Kelowna as part of what RCMP said was an ongoing investigation.