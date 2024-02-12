Large RCMP response blocks Co-op Avenue in Oliver

Photo: Contributed Several RCMP cruisers are seen blocking part of Co-op Avenue in Oliver Sunday evening.

RCMP, including tactical units, responded in force to the Co-op Avenue area of Oliver Sunday evening.

A video posted to the What’s Happening in Oliver Facebook group shows police vehicles blocking the road with lights flashing. There also appeared to be a BC Hydro lift truck parked near the scene.

One witness said there were police officers in the area with guns drawn. Others spotted a drone over the scene as well as a police dog being deployed.

The investigation wrapped up peacefully later in the evening.

The Oliver incident was happening around the same time as tactical teams were also deployed to the area around Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street in Kelowna as part of what RCMP said was an ongoing investigation.



