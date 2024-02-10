Osoyoos hosting second special meeting with council, staff over contentious double-digit tax hike

Photo: Jesse Zerr/ File photo

The Town of Osoyoos is hosting their second special open meeting this upcoming Thursday evening to address the 2024 budget, which has been a point of major contention in recent months.

After council approved the budget in October that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of nearly 40 per cent between property taxes and utilities, public backlash prompted it to be pulled back to third reading.

Much of the increase stems from the municipality's need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, including water and wastewater management systems.

Protesters began to show up at town hall and at town council meetings, demanding for a review of the budget with public education and a community budget consultation.

The first special open meeting was held on Jan.16, with hundreds of citizens attending in person, and watching online.

Town staff started with an overview of the 2024 budget, hoping to clear up frequent misunderstandings coming from residents. From there, pre-registered speakers took their chances to speak, expressing their concerns with tax increases and their issues with town council.

When the meeting finished, Mayor Sue McKortoff said she and council members had been taking notes, and that administration would address "additional questions" at the future meeting.

More information on the evening and questions asked can be found online here.

Council will be holding the special open meeting for budget deliberations at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium. At this time, there is no agenda posted or further information on the meeting.