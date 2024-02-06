Bluegrass pros playing Oliver stage

Photo: High Bar Gang

The High Bar Gang is set to bring its bluegrass sounds to Oliver this weekend.

The band, which formed in summer 2010, describes itself as being rooted in the golden age of bluegrass music. They cover songs by the likes of Bill Munro, The Stanley Brothers and Del McCoury.

They are known for their vocal harmonies and incredible musicians, and have played across Western Canada.

In 2013 the band signed a record deal with True North Records resulting in the release of their debut recording “Lost and Undone: A Gospel Bluegrass Companion."

They have since earned three Canadian Folk Music Awards nominations, winning in 2014 for Best Vocal Group.

The group will be bringing their sound to the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $44 and can be purchased online here while they last.

