'Baffling': Boundary-Similkameen MLA calls out Alberta lawmakers for actions over B.C. wine

Photo: Wine Growers of British Columbia

A Boundary-Similkaeen politician has fired back at a recent "baffling" crackdown in Alberta that will impact B.C. wineries.

Last month, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis sent letters to B.C. wineries, highlighting wineries' practice of shipping B.C. wines directly to Alberta consumers. The agency said the practice is “in contravention of provincial legislation,” and in retaliation, it would not accept shipments of the wineries' product to Alberta stores until the direct-to-consumer shipping stopped.

Since then, B.C. wineries and representatives have been sharing their frustration, with the latest voice added to the furor being Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, which encompasses Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Grand Forks, among other adjacent communities.

“I am fortunate to live in and represent one of the most exciting and highly acclaimed wine regions in the country and indeed, even in the world, where our vineyards and passionate winemakers contribute not only to the economic vitality of the sector itself, but to the resilience and sustainability of so many secondary businesses across the southern Interior," Russell said in a statement issued Monday.

"The wines produced here are award-winning quality, and are enjoyed by people not only in B.C., but by visitors from across Canada and around the world.

“Recently, Alberta has taken action to stop direct-to-consumer delivery of wine from B.C. producers. This move doesn’t only affect Albertans’ freedom to choose what wine they can enjoy, it has serious repercussions on grape growers and winemakers where I live and throughout our province."

Russell went on to say that recent climate impacts that have devastated grape growers this year mean this decision is especially crippling, going on to call Alberta's actions "baffling."

"Our government takes this issue very seriously. Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, who is responsible for liquor in B.C., has met with his Alberta counterpart to urge them to stop what they are doing. That is just the beginning. I know he is determined to get an outcome that will benefit our wine industry," Russell said.

“These past few years, our grape growers and wineries have faced unprecedented challenges due to extreme weather events and the adverse effects of climate change. Our wine industry has grappled with unprecedented crop damage caused by two extremely cold winter-freeze events, wildfires and more. The causes of extreme weather are global – but their impacts are felt acutely here at home and many B.C. grape growers and wineries are struggling with production shortages."

Russell stated his commitment to continuing to work to support farmers in the wine industry, noting replant initiatives, production insurance claims granted and ongoing consultation.

“I have met with dozens and dozens of grape growers and wine producers in our province, hearing their stories, and understanding the human impact of these challenges in our rural communities. These challenges are not just statistics. They represent the livelihoods of people in British Columbia who make invaluable contributions to our province. Their well-being has cascading effects for so many other families and businesses across the region," Russell said.

“B.C.’s wine sector bolsters tourism, provides employment opportunities and has economic benefits for people who live in British Columbia. Our government and I will continue to work collaboratively with B.C. wineries and grape growers to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of an industry that is integral to the fabric of our region.”