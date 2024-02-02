Flood mitigation work replacing culvert in Park Rill Creek will close down road in Oliver

Photo: AIMRoads

AIM Roads is advising the Oliver community that they are undertaking important flood mitigation work that will close a local road next week.

Crews will be closing down Park Rill Road to allow contractors to replace the culvert where Park Rill Creek crosses Park Rill Road.

The road will be partially closed from Feb. 5-6, with minor work running 24 hours a day. Traffic control will be on scene, so travellers are advised to expect minor delays.

From Feb. 7-29, the road will be fully closed 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Travellers are advised to use the detour route via Island Road to Park Rill Road.

Further questions about the project can be directed to AIM Roads, through email [email protected] or by messaging their team through Facebook Messenger.