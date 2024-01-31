Oliver golfer wins Canadian Professional Golfers' Association award

Photo: PGA of BC Brian McDonald

A South Okanagan golfer made waves at the Professional Golfers' Association of Canada awards this month.

Brian McDonald of Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver was recognized as the 2023 Dick Munn Executive Professional of the Year.

McDonald oversees operations like the golf shop, food and beverage and grounds department, alongside mentoring senior staff.

PGA of Canada explained he goes above and beyond that, too, including project management, interior/exterior design, financial planning, and club advocacy, "creating a culture of striving for excellence through teamwork."

“[Winning the award] was extremely humbling. I have been in this industry for a long time, to be recognized by your peers for your work within the industry means a lot,” said McDonald in a press release issued this week.

“My approach over my career has been genuine and honest. I think people want to connect with like-minded, passionate people. I would guess anyone who knew me when I started in the industry would say that I am the same guy today as I was then… good or bad… but that is something I take pride in.”

McDonald’s goals for 2024 include the unveiling of a newly installed irrigation system at the club, and personally, he hopes to continue to work on his golf game.

“Dealing with a lot of large-scale capital projects and out of our control weather and fire issues has impacted my play and I would like to rectify that. I am tired of handing over money to [Fairview Mountain head professional] Rob Tadey on side games," he joked.

The PGA of Canada celebrated in Florida on Jan. 24.