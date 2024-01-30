Town of Oliver council votes to help promote suicide prevention line

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Oliver buildings will soon have official signage promoting a nation-wide suicide prevention measure.

At Monday evening's meeting, town council received a letter from B.C. Member of Parliament for Cariboo-Prince George Todd Doherty, asking the town to throw its weight behind his 988 project.

988 is similar to 911 in that it can be called or texted anywhere in Canada, toll-free, 24/7. 988 is specifically a suicide prevention hotline, which can be reached by anyone in crisis, that was introduced three years ago.

Doherty asked Oliver council to pass a motion requiring all municipal properties to display an informational 988 poster on the property.

"I will be forever grateful of the collaborative work that municipalities have done in assisting me in getting this message out," Doherty wrote.

"This assistance ultimately resulted in this historic accomplishment that has, and will, continue to help save countless lives each and every day."

Town council was completely on board, passing the motion unanimously.

"I think this is an important and life-saving initiative," Coun. Aimee Grice said.

"The more we can get the word out on this the better."