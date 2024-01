Photo: File photo/Unsplash/engin akyurt

The Town of Osoyoos has rescinded the water quality advisory for their domestic system on Friday,

The advisory was issued "due to a fire event on main street" last week.

The Town said bacteriological and general potability testing were completed, and the results indicate that the system continues to meet the drinking water guidelines.



Any questions can be directed to the Operational Services Department at 250.495.6213.