South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closing on Saturday due to limited staff

Interior Heath is advising Oliver and area residents that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed throughout Saturday due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Anyone with life-threatening emergency care should call 911.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but has been plagued by intermittent closures for many months.