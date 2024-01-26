5-storey apartment affordable housing building starting construction in Osoyoos

Photo: BC Housing

BC Housing has unveiled plans to bring a five-storey apartment building for the South Okanagan community, starting construction on an on-reserve housing development on Friday.

The Ministry of Housing said the 43 new affordable rental homes will be located on Osoyoos Indian Band land at 4931 Cedar Lane.

The building will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for seniors, individuals, families and people living with disabilities.

“This project is part of our 'Homes for People' action plan, creating affordable homes for more than 40 individuals and their families in Osoyoos,” Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, said in a news release. “We’re taking action to deliver more housing faster, so we can support communities throughout British Columbia.”

The homes will be open to all community members but the ministry said they will have a special emphasis on supporting Indigenous peoples, including Osoyoos Indian Band members.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported this important development in Osoyoos,” said Harjit Sajjan, MP for Vancouver South, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“We are committed to making communities stronger through projects such as these here in British Columbia and across Canada. Not only do these investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, they also help to provide access to secure and affordable homes for community members. This collaborative effort is helping to ensure that more individuals have a place they can call home.”

The building will be owned and operated by Wolf Creek Housing Society, which is owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band. The Osoyoos Indian Band contributed the land equity, which is valued at $784,000.

“The Osoyoos Indian Band in partnership with the B.C. government is proud to announce this housing project, which will help with the ongoing housing crises in the South Okanagan,” said Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The ministry said the apartment building is close to schools, parks, and services. It will have a mix of affordable options, including market rentals, rent geared to income and deep subsidy units.

Construction is due to be completed in summer 2025.

“Attainable housing in the communities we want to live in is important for all of us and these 43 new units in Osoyoos will help provide that many more individuals and families with a place to call home,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“Partnerships like this help provide more affordable housing options to the community and ensure that people can continue to make a happy and healthy life in the beautiful South Okanagan.”

The province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $5.3 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund towards the project.

A joint contribution of $1.8 million through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy is also bring provided.