Oliver council to discuss applying for grant to install community vegetable and herb gardens

Photo: Castanet

Oliver council will discuss a new grant opportunity in support of an ongoing project promoting food security in the community.

At Monday's town council meeting, councillors will discuss a Scotts Canada "Gro for Good" grant that could see up to $2,500 allocated to the community for installation of two planters with vegetables and herbs in a garden next to the Harvest Hut in Kinsmen Park.

Town staff report that they would "work closely with the Harvest Hut to grow and distribute fresh food to the community to support food security in Oliver," all in accordance with the town's "Food Secure Oliver" plan.

"This initiative would allow the Town and community partners to pilot this initiative for several years and then seek opportunities to grow and expand it to other locations in the community if it continues to show a positive benefit in Oliver," reads the staff report that council will receive Monday.

Council will choose whether to give staff the green light to pursue the grant, which will have no cost to the town other than staff time.